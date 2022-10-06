Inside Alia Bhatt’s Baby Shower Ceremony: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor And More Shower Love And Blessings

Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt’s family and friends gathered at her and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence on Wednesday to host a special baby shower ceremony. Alia’s close friends were also seen arriving at her residence Vaastu in Mumbai to attend the event on the day of Dussehra 2022.

Looking radiant in a yellow ethnic outfit, Alia Bhatt opted for an anarkali suit and paired it with a maangtika and earrings. The ‘Darlings’ star kept her makeup to a minimum and let her hair open in soft curls.

Guests started arriving during the day at Ranbir-Alia’s residence. Amongst the first ones to arrive were Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt. Ranbir’s mom Neetu was accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira. Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were also present at the event. ‘Raazi’ star’s sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor too arrived at the venue to give her blessing to the soon-to-be parents.

Several pictures from the event were posted by the attendees on their social media account. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and sister Nandita and captioned “Happy Dussehra.” Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and put up several pictures from the event with the caption, “Gratitude and Blessings.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the intimate ceremony and posted a story with Ranbir and Alia on his Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for nearly 5 years before tying the knot in April this year. In June, Alia took to her Instagram to announce that she and Ranbir are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Alia had a fantastic year with 4 back-to-back successes, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Brahmastra’. She is currently on a break from work and will return post the birth of her child.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming films, Luv Ranjan’s untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.