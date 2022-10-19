Inside Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Special Celebration Of '10 Years Of Student Of The Year' And Their Bollywood Debut

Updated: Wed, 19 Oct 2022 03:58 PM IST
October 19 is a big day for Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The trio made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s 2012-superhit film ‘Student of the Year’ ten years ago on that day.
To mark the occasion, Alia Bhatt shared a special post on her social media account to express her gratitude. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia posted a sun-kissed selfie of herself with a caption, “10 years today … and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic. love love and only love.”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was spotted arriving for the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Bhediya’. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the milestone on stage with the cast and crew of his upcoming creature-comedy. See pictures:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Director Karan Johar too shared a special post to mark the momentous occasion. Sharing a video from the making of ‘Student of the Year’, Karan took to his Instagram account and wrote, “SOTY started of as me making a “holiday film”…. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining … what I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success … would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives… this film gave me three of my most defining relationships …”
View this post on Instagram
“Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family…..besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them… I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back ….,” concluded Karan Johar’s post.