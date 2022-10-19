Inside Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Special Celebration Of '10 Years Of Student Of The Year' And Their Bollywood Debut

October 19 is a big day for Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The trio made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s 2012-superhit film ‘Student of the Year’ ten years ago on that day.

To mark the occasion, Alia Bhatt shared a special post on her social media account to express her gratitude. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia posted a sun-kissed selfie of herself with a caption, “10 years today … and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic. love love and only love.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was spotted arriving for the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Bhediya’. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the milestone on stage with the cast and crew of his upcoming creature-comedy. See pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Director Karan Johar too shared a special post to mark the momentous occasion. Sharing a video from the making of ‘Student of the Year’, Karan took to his Instagram account and wrote, “SOTY started of as me making a “holiday film”…. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining … what I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success … would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives… this film gave me three of my most defining relationships …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

“Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family…..besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them… I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back ….,” concluded Karan Johar’s post.