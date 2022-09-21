Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Family Celebration Of Mahesh Bhatt’s 74th Birthday | See Pics

It was an eventful day for Bhatts and Kapoors. On Tuesday, the Bollywood families celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 74th birthday with a special birthday dinner. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen were spotted arriving at the birthday bash late on Tuesday night.

Taking to her social media account, Soni Razdan shared an inside picture of the family get-together via her Instagram account. “It’s all in the family,” wrote Soni in the caption of her post. Take a look:

In the picture, the ‘Brahmastra’ duo, Ranbir and Alia looked stunning as they twinned in all-black outfits. Also in attendance were Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt, sister Shaheen, Ranbir’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and his wife. The family posed happily for the picture.

Several Instagram users took to the comments’ section to express their joy over seeing the picture. One user wrote, “I love this!! Sending lots of love to the family!!” Another wrote, “Great family! Enjoy and have fun.”

Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor, was missing from the family picture. She also commented on Soni’s post and dropped a string of emojis.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ released in the cinema halls after being in the making for over 5 years. The fantasy trilogy was an instant hit and went on to collect over Rs 360 crore at the global box-office within 11 days of its release.

Filmmaker and director Ayan Mukerji was overjoyed with the film’s success and started working on Part Two: Dev, soon after. In a long Instagram post, Ayan wrote about his gratitude and feelings.

“BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv 🕉) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far! *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!),” wrote Ayan.

“*PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you,” concluded the post.