Inside Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai Bungalow: Bollywood Star Takes Fans For A Home Tour For FIRST Time

Actor Akshay Kumar gave his fans a small tour inside his Mumbai home for the first time, where via an Instagram video the actor gave a sneak-peak of his life. The actor talked about his soon-to-be-launched apparel brand, where he was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt in the video with matching pants, whereas pairing them with white sneakers.

The video mainly started with Akshay Kumar walking in his garden which was surrounded by beautiful leaves and a huge statue. At the entrance of the door, a big statue of Lord Ganesha was kept in the corner of the entrance door. The actor emphasized the fact that this is his first interview which is happening in his house as she has never given any interview inside his home before.

Akshay said, "This is my first interview that is happening in my house. I have never given an interview at home." As the video went ahead, the actor was seen talking about his upcoming brand in his living room which was adorned with several paintings and statues.

In the back, one can see green and golden-colored couches in the center of the room, a huge colorful art piece on the side, and one kept near one of the sofas. The living room also consists of a large table at the end of the room has a glass wall through which one can overlook the garden on the other side as well.

Akshay Kumar then walked into the next room showcasing his outfit rack. The room had mauve, green and cream-colored cushions kept on the sides of the bed, whereas a glass pane with green curtains was also drawn across the room.

Talking about the upcoming brand of Akshay Kumar, the actor revealed the name as 'FORCE IX.' The 'Ram Setu' actor also disclosed the inspiration behind the name of his brand. He said, "My father was in the armed forces, so I have a soft corner for them. The number 9 is my birthday and my lucky number. The number nine signifies warrior. So I mixed it together."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.' It will be released on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.