'Inko Itni Importance...': Arjun Kapoor's Savage Reply To Trolls For Criticising Ranveer Singh's N*de Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh's n*de photoshoot has been making the headlines ever since the pictures surfaced online. While many supported the actor for doing an out-of-the-box photoshoot, others also critised him for the move. Apart from fans, B-town celebs also supported the actor, and the recent one to do so was Arjun Kapoor. Arjun gave a befitting reply to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh for posing n*de.

During the promotional event of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Ek Villian Returns, the actor was asked about Ranveer’s pictures going viral. To which the actor replied, “The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer singh kabhi kisi cheez ko karte hain without being himself.”

As per the Times of India report, He added, “when he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that.”

“Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye. And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also,” he further said.

Even before the actor posted the pictures, they went viral through other pages and created a buzz on the internet.

Meanwhile, on Arjun Kapoor's work front, the actor is set to enthrall his audience with his upcoming film Ek Villan Returns. The film also features Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.