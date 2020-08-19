The song gives primary title credits to the singers Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose as well before crediting Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak-2’ continues to be at the receiving end of phenomenal backlash over nepotism and alleged sidelining of ‘Outsider’ talent in the film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. ‘Sadak-2’, that stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt, recently dropped its love track ‘Tum se hi’ on YouTube. The song gives primary title credits to the singers Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose as well before crediting Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

The song, however has clocked over a million dislikes on YouTube so-far, with close to eight in ten people dropping a reaction disliking the song’s video on YouTube. It was dropped on the platform on country’s 74th independence day, but an online admiration for the song is rare to be seen ever since. The comment section took the cloak of a virtual slaughter house soon with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans dropping their reactions against the so-called ‘nepo kids’ featuring in the film.

“Sushant Singh Rajput said, "The Industry will Collapse One day." The Day has arrived,” one user wrote.

Another user pointed out towards the rarity of seeing the name of singer in the primary credits of the song, since it’s usually the actors featuring in the song who are mentioned primarily in the credits when a particular song is released.

“The names of the singers have been mentioned before the actors, this rarely happens, this is a great success guys. Our fight against these powerful people is going on the right direction,” the user wrote.

Earlier, the trailer of Sadak-2 became one of the most disliked videos ever uploaded on the YouTube, with over 11 million dislikes. The video is behind YouTube's Rewind video which has 18 million dislikes, and might soon overtake Justin Bieber's "Baby" which has 11.6 million dislikes at number 2 spot.

