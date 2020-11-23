Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer out: Within minutes of the release of the trailer, it has so far garnered 245,952 views at the time of writing this article. The film is helmed by Abir Sengupta.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani's trailer is finally out and from the trailer, it makes it clear that film is going to be a fun ride featuring Indoo from Ghaziabad. In the trailer, it is shown that Kiara is looking for the love of her life on a dating app and her best friend Mallika Dua is surely acing the role by giving the perfect best friend tips to find a date.

The 2 minutes 41 seconds long trailer begins with Kiara introducing herself as Indira Gupta or Indoo. After which, Mallika Dua marks her appearance as her best friend Sonal. In the trailer, she gives the advice to Kiara to join a dating app and she will find the love of her life and then boom! Aditya Seal makes the entry with his charm and good looks but he is just not coming up with all good vibes because there is a twist in the story.

The film is slated to release on December 11 this year. Earlier, the film was slated to release on the digital platform but now the makers have planned to release it on the silver screen as theatres have re-opened in some states of the country.

Kiara shared the good news on her Twitter and wrote, "It’s happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020 (sic)."

The first song of the movie was released in September. The song featured Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The song was titled as Hasina Pagal Diwali and it was a remake of Mika Singh's 1998 song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.

Within minutes of the release of the trailer, it has so far garnered 245,952 views at the time of writing this article. The film is helmed by Abir Sengupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma