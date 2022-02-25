New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh gave a major shock to her fans on Thursday when she opened up about her health issues. The comedian who rose to massive fame through her YouTube channel revealed that she was spending her night in the ER. Lilly disclosed that she was diagnosed with ovarian cysts and it is causing her a lot of pain.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lilly shared a video of her laying on a hospital bed while she rolled her eyes and the Smokin Out The Window by Bruno Mars played in the background. Sharing the video, "spent the last day in the ER" and cribbed about her ovaries and their "AUDACITY to be wilding out." Lilly then revealed that "both of them have cysts" and exclaimed, "I’m just out here like REALLY B?!"

"Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in between periods?!" She went on and added sarcastically, "LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…." On a rather serious note, Lilly shared that she was exhausted and added, "It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all, I am their mother," Lilly added.

Take a look at Lilly’s video here :

Soon after the comedian uploaded the post fans spammed the comment section with get well soon posts. Apart from fans, sever celebrities also sent her love and support in the comments. While Howie Mandel, America wrote, "I’m here if you need anything," Amanda Cerny commented, "Those are so painful!!!!! I hope you feel better soon."

Lilly was last seen in the second season of Hulu's comedy series Dollface. Until 2021, the actor was busy working on her talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC.

