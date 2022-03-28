New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 94th Academy Awards, Oscars 2022 concluded in Los Angles on March 28th. This year's Oscars was named to Dune as the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer sci-fi thriller bagged six wins. Dune was nominated in 10 categories and it won in 6 of them.

At Oscars 2022, Dune bagged the awards in Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematographer, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, and the Best Production Design categories.

The movie is making all the buzz in India because of Namit Malhotra. As the film aced Oscars in the technological categories, many people are referring Dune's victory as Namits Victory too. You ask why? Because the film VFX was done by DNEG (Double Negative) a London-based visual effects and animations company that is headed by Namit Malhotra of Indian origin.

Namit is the son of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra and his company was behind the mind-blowing VFX of 6 Oscar winners Dune. Not only Dune but Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie, No Time to Die's VFX was also done by Namit's company.

Talking about Dune, It had grabbed eyeballs at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 too. Dune is a sci-fi thriller that stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson in pivotal roles is hovers around two different world that fights over the golden sand. It depicts the mythical and emotional journey of Paul Atreides from a boy to the bearer of a great cause.

The film is originally based on a 1965 epic science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert, originally published as two separate serials in Analog magazine. Helmed and produced by Denis Villeneuve, the movie was released in theatres in October 2021.

Meanwhile, CODA which received the Best Picture awards at the 94th Academy Awards also bagged 2 other awards. It swept all the three categories in which CODA was nominated. CODA bagged The Best Supporting Actor, The Best Picture, and the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

Following the above two films, The Eyes of Tammy Faye bagged two Oscars in the Best Actress category and Best Make-up and Hair-styling.

Posted By: Ashita Singh