India's Laughter Champion: Rajat Sood Wins Title, Bags Cash Prize Of Rs 25 Lakh

Rajat Sood turned the winner of India's Laughter Champion and took the trophy as well as cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh home. Read to know more.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:03 AM IST
Image Credits: Rajat Sood/Instagram

Rajat Sood became the winner of the first season of India's Laughter Champion by taking home the big shiny trophy on August 27. Rajat hails from Delhi and competed in the competition against Mumbai's Nitesh Shetty, Vighnesh Pande, Jayvijay Sachan, and Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain. However, Rajat, with his performance won hearts and took the trophy.

Apart from the trophy, Rajat also took a whooping amount of Rs 25 lakh. Rajat is famous for his promedy, which includes poetry and commedy. Hence, he is called the Promedy King. Apart from entertaining people with comedy, Rajat is also a poet, writer, and songwriter, among others. Back in the year 2021, Rajat also appeared in Doordarshan's Sau Karod Ka Kavi as one of the finalists.

It was a precious and special moment for Rajat as while performing in the finals, his parents were also present.

Sony channel shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Rajat ji ke kisson ka 'The End' hi nahi hai! Bilkul waise hi, jaise unki comedy hai never ending! Dekhiye inhe, India's Laughter Champion ke Grand-Finale mein! Aaj raat, 9.30 baje, sirf Sony par"

Take a look here:

Talking about the win, Rajat in a statement said that as soon as his name was announced as the winner, he was overwhelmed, and it took him a while to process the news that he won the competition.

" I had planned this moment in my head multiple times, but the reality left me awestruck. It was also a milestone moment as I was performing in front of my parents for the first time in my life. They had only previously seen my content online, and they would not really bring it up with me or discuss it with me," Rajat said.

He also emphasised that the presence of his parent was a blessing for him.

"My father is very happy, I could see that pride in his eyes. I am now open to opportunities and shows that will come my way. Now I have to work even harder, and I have a fire inside me to do better. I will try to read more and equip myself to become a better artist," Rajat added.

For the unversed, India's Laughter Champion will now be replaced by the Kapil Shara Show.

