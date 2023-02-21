Indian Singers Rights Association Condemns Attack On Sonu Nigam, 'In Shock...'

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) on Tuesday condemned the attack on singer Sonu Nigam in Mumbai on Monday night. According to News 18, ISRA CEO Sanjay Tandon stated that they are 'deeply aggrieved' about the recent attack on Nigam and his team. It is pertinent to note that Sonu Nigam and his team were attacked at the Chembur Festival 2023 on Monday night.

Condemning the demise, Tandon said, "All singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this… We request the Maharashtra government and law enforcement agencies to take serious note of the matter and try to ensure that such incidents are not repeated with any singer/artiste whatsoever."

He further noted, "After the concert, Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P. Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie. When Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, with one sustaining injury. We have booked only one accused (Swapnil Phaterpekar) for the incident… The other volunteers came to the aid of Nigam who was taken away from there safely."

A day after an attack on the singer, Mumbai Police booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar for the same. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI), Hemrajsingh Rajput, said that the incident occurred when Nigam was taking an exit of a concert in Chembur.