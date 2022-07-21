Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi Review | Fearsome Tale But Lacks Thrill

'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' is the latest addition to Netflix's Indian crime docu-series. Directed by Ayesha Sood, the docu-series reveals spine-chilling details about the serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who used to leave decapitated bodies outside the Tihar Jail in Delhi with a letter addressed to the police. The three-episode series is engaging to watch but also lacks thrill. Apart from the serial killings, Indian Predator also sheds light on the socio-economic barriers in the country.



The series starts by showing how police came across a beheaded body outside the Tihar Jail. The dead body came with a letter written by the killer challenging the police to catch him. Indian Predator is not focused on catching the killer but rather talks about the motives and background of Chandrakant Jha. The show narrates the details of the spine-chilling murders through the perspective of the Delhi Police, Jha's defence lawyer and the residents of his village.

As Delhi police had no experience in dealing with serial killing cases, they had no clue about the culprit. Despite finding three headless bodies with a note written by Jha, Delhi police were not able to catch him, which does not show them in a good light. Moreover, the residents of Jha's village tell that he committed more than 7 murders and showed some disturbing evidence and the police had no idea about them. We also meet the family of one of Jha's victims and see how their life was affected by the gruesome murder.



The show sheds light on the socio-economic status in society and talks about how Jha's victims were first ignored because they were from a 'lower class' background. Chandrakant Jha claimed that he murdered 44 people, but he was accused of only 7 of them. Talking about how immigrants in Delhi are treated, Indian Predator also shows that these victims are often considered nameless and invisible because of their social status and are not even given the chance to seek justice. The killings only came into focus when the note written by Jha was published by the media, otherwise, those victims were not even prioritised. The son of one of the victims says 'are we not human?' when he reveals that his family was not even informed about his father's murder. The third episode is heart-wrenching and shows the survivors of Jha's gruesome crime.



Indian Predator is an engaging show but lacks thrill. It is more focused on Jha's motives and the class difference in society. It gets revealed in the first episode how the Delhi police arrested Jha. The show is also slow-paced and is often repetitive in terms of the information provided about Jha in the series.

Rating- 3/5

Director- Ayesha Sood

Streaming on- Netflix