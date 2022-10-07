Indian Predator Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Serial Killer Drama Series

The crime documentary series, ‘Indian Predator’ has been renewed for yet another season. On Friday, ‘Netflix India’ announced the new season of the series inspired by true events.

‘Indian Predator Season 3: Murder In A Courtroom’ will chronicle the killing of a serial murderer by his victims. The thriller series will be released on OTT giant Netflix this month, on October 28.

The trailer or the teaser of the upcoming series has not been released yet by the makers. ‘Netflix India’ announced the development by sharing a post on social media.

Taking to their official Instagram post, Netflix India shared the official poster for ‘Indian Predator 3’ and wrote, “A serial killer murdered by his victims, was it revenge or remission? Find out on #IndianPredator Season 3, premiering on 28th October.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fans could not contain their excitement and flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Netflix is the CEO of crime thrillers in India for sure.” Another wrote, “indian predator the scariest show on netflix.”

Although the details of the upcoming season have been kept under wraps by the makers, it is being speculated that ‘Indian Predator Season 3: Murder In A Courtroom’ will be based on the mob lynching of a serial killer by 200 women in Nagpur. The story of the new season is said to be inspired by the real life killer Bharat Kalicharan aka Akku Yadav.

Notably, the first two seasons of the hit Netflix series were also inspired by real life events. The first season, ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi’, was about a serial killer who killed several people and used to throw away their bodies in front of Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Second season of ‘Indian Predator’ chronicled the story of ‘The Diaries Of A Serial Killer’, where the murder of a journalist led to unveiling of other mysterious deaths adn cannibalism.

‘Indian Predator: Murder In A Courtroom’ will be released on Netflix on October 28.