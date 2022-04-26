New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is in the headlines these days because of his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Recently, it was revealed that Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty have joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Now, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has joined Rohit Shetty's team. Vivek Oberoi has announced that he will also star in the web series Indian Police Force.

Announcing the news, Vivek wrote, "Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!".

In the picture, Vivek can be seen in a police uniform with a bulletproof jacket. He can be seen holding a gun as well. Shilpa Shetty welcomed Vivek to the cop universe and commented, "Wohooooo.. can’t wait to work with you Vivek!! You’ve got an edge". Meanwhile, Ritesh Deshmukh praised Vivek's look and wrote, "Bro you are looking smashing !!!!!".

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she will join the Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She unveiled her first look from Indian Police Force on social media. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)". In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in an all-black uniform, and she also holds a gun in her hand.

Sidharth Malhotra will be the lead in Indian Police Force. This web series is Rohit Shetty's debut on the OTT platform. The web series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is not announced yet.

