New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop web series Indian Police Force. The actor has shared some behind the scene footage of an action sequence from the series. But Sidharth got injured while shooting the action sequence.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, "@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa...#IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Fans are also appreciating Sidharth's hard work. One person wrote, "That's so crazy & intense so much hard work blood sweat all gonna pays off we are super excited for #IndianPoliceForce 🇮🇳". Meanwhile, another person commented, "Take care sid boy". Filmmaker Milap Zaveri commented, "Tu maarega…you know the rest".

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty also shared a behind the scene picture on Instagram. He wrote, "Goa...Action Mode!!! INDIAN POLICE FORCE 🇮🇳".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Earlier, Sidharth announced his project with Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime Video. He wrote, "When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!@rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the Indian Police Force also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The entire star cast is currently in Goa shooting for their web series. The series is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which includes Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force is Rohit Shetty's OTT debut.

On the work front, Sidharth will star in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha opposite Disha Patani. He will collaborate again with Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. They were paired opposite each other in Aiyaary. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty recently announced his upcoming movie Cirkus, which will release on Christmas 2022. Cirkus will star Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav