OTT fans, Rohit Shetty's cop universe fans and Sidharth Malhotra fans it's time to rejoice! Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make his cop universe debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Indian Police Force is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe but it will mark the debut of Rohit Shetty's eight-part high-octane action series on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Amazon Prime Video while announcing its upcoming cop drama, Indian Police Force, in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez wrote, "Taking the action-packed cop-verse to the next level with #RohitShetty @SidMalhotra @RSPicturez #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming."

Sidharth Malhotra shared the same announcement on Instagram and wrote, "When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!@rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming.

According to the makers, “Indian Police Force” is a fiction series that pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

In a press statement issued on behalf of Shetty, the makers said they intend to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide with the upcoming series.

“I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide,” the 49-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

“I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark,” he added.

The makers also unveiled the first-look teaser of the show today. On Tuesday evening, they teased that Malhotra will star in a new project from Shetty, which will expand the director's cop universe to the digital space.

The shooting of “Indian Police Force”, an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai. The show 'Indian Police Force' is most likely to be released next year.

