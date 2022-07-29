Indian Matchmaking 2 Trailer: Sima Taparia Returns To Help Singles Find Their Spouses | Watch

Indian Matchmaking is back with its second season and Sima Taparia will help some more single people find their life partners. In the second season, the audience will also see some familiar faces from the previous season. The series will have 8 episodes and will stream on Netflix from August 10, 2022. The trailer of Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is out now and Sima Taparia will deal with the clients with more expectations and demands.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "You are cordially invited for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking. If you’re not getting married this year, you can meet us at the buffet."

In the trailer, Sima says that it is difficult to do matchmaking these days and it was easier in the past. We also see some of the clients from the previous season. Sima talks about she doesn’t do a magical wish with a wand as a client tells her demands. She also says that one has to adjust a little as no one gets everything they want in a spouse.

The show is produced by Smriti Mundhra and has also been renewed for the third season. The first season premiered in 2020.

Fans are excited about the show and many have also called it their guilty pleasure. One wrote, "I am ready for s2 sima auntie". Another commented, "Idk why I like this version of Seema Taparia!".

The synopsis of the series reads, "The job of Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns to an 'ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian' diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”