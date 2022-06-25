Indian Idol To Return With New Season, On-Ground Auditions Announced

Indian Idol is one of the most popular and oldest reality shows in the country. The first season of the reality singing show went on air in 2004, and the winner was Abhijeet Sawant. Since then, the show came up with the various season and the last was season 12. However, now, the show is set to make a return with a brand new season. Yes, you read that right! Indian Idol Season is coming soon with its 13th season.

Taking to Instagram, the Sony channel on Saturday dropped a promo announcing the same and revealing that on-ground auditions for the show are set to begin soon.

The promo begins by showing the winners of the last three seasons -- Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, and Pawandeep Rajan. Later, people can hear a voice-over that announces the dates of on-ground auditions of the show. The cities where the audition will take place are Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the auditions will begin on 8th July and will go up to 31st July.

“Indian Idol ke Ground Auditions shuru ho rahe hain 8 JULY se, aapke nazdeeki sheher mein! Save these dates aur ho jaiye taiyyar!" the caption of the promo reads.

Take a look at the promo here:

As soon as the video went live, several fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. While one wrote, ‘Wow’, another commented, “How can I register myself for Indian idol ground auditions" A fan also commented, “The biased show arrived, we didn’t forget the last season (the injustice to deserving candidates like Anjali, Nachiket, Arunita)."

Meanwhile, the grand finale of season 12 was held in August 2021. It was one of the longest season finales with almost 12 hours of time. Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy, whereas Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up.