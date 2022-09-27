  • News
  • Entertainment

Indian Idol 13: Why Netizens Are Demanding To Boycott Singing Reality Show

Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the judges on this singing reality show.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 12:31 PM IST
Minute Read
Indian Idol 13: Why Netizens Are Demanding To Boycott Singing Reality Show
Image Courtesy: Sony TV official/Instagram

INDIAN IDOL Season 13 has been grabbing much attention after the judges of the singing reality show finalised the top 15 contestants. However, the audience is disappointed to see the top 15 list after Rito Riba from Arunachal Pradesh was not selected. The viewers expressed their disapproval on social media and some people also question the credibility of the show.

Moreover, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along also responded after a Twitter user slammed the reality show for not selecting Rito Riba.

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along gave a shoutout to Rito Riba. He tweeted, "Kya apne suna? Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh have lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him."

Meanwhile, Indian Idol fans openly expressed their disappointment in not selecting Rito Riba.

Meanwhile, announcing the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 13, Sony TV wrote, "Indian Idol Season 13 ke TOP 15 hai taiyyaar! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13! Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

The contestants are Rishi Singh, Shivam Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Sanchari Sengupta, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy, Shagun Pathak and Vinit Singh.

Also Read
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-Starrer's First Look To Be Released During..
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-Starrer's First Look To Be Released During..

Earlier, Indian Idol 13 made it to the headlines after Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar were seen together in the show. For the unversed, Falguni Pathak slammed Neha for remaking her hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi'.

Talking about the remix version of the song, Falguni told Times Of India, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Indian Idol Season 13 is on air on the Sony Television channel. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the judges on the show.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.