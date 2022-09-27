Indian Idol 13: Why Netizens Are Demanding To Boycott Singing Reality Show

INDIAN IDOL Season 13 has been grabbing much attention after the judges of the singing reality show finalised the top 15 contestants. However, the audience is disappointed to see the top 15 list after Rito Riba from Arunachal Pradesh was not selected. The viewers expressed their disapproval on social media and some people also question the credibility of the show.

Moreover, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along also responded after a Twitter user slammed the reality show for not selecting Rito Riba.

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along gave a shoutout to Rito Riba. He tweeted, "Kya apne suna? Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh have lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him."

Meanwhile, Indian Idol fans openly expressed their disappointment in not selecting Rito Riba.

So dissapointed not selecting #RitoRiba . Every year same quality of voice, Same Aalap, Same old Sad stories. After so many years found a voice so original and fresh like no other. @VishalDadlani I hope u wl look into this. #indianidol13 #indianidol2022 — Dipankar Borah (@itsyoursdb) September 26, 2022

Rito Riba is deserving contestant of Indian idol 13 #bringBackToRitoRiba #indianidol13

He is deserved to be in top 14..#WeWantRitoRiba in top 14#sonytv — Ananta Sinte (@Anatasinte123) September 25, 2022

#indianidol13

Very sad that, a good artist has been eliminated, the contravarsy in RitoRiba's audition may be the main reason. In my openion others are singers but Rito Riba has its own creation that is why he is the not only a singer but also the true form of artists. pic.twitter.com/Rt7OQF8wbv — Draveer (@Draveerd234) September 25, 2022

Today I'm very sad, I hate Indian idol without Rito Riba I can't watch'Indian idol, sure Boycott Indian idol 13. — Prahalad Daimary (@DaimaryPrahalad) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, announcing the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 13, Sony TV wrote, "Indian Idol Season 13 ke TOP 15 hai taiyyaar! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13! Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

The contestants are Rishi Singh, Shivam Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Sanchari Sengupta, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy, Shagun Pathak and Vinit Singh.

Earlier, Indian Idol 13 made it to the headlines after Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar were seen together in the show. For the unversed, Falguni Pathak slammed Neha for remaking her hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi'.

Talking about the remix version of the song, Falguni told Times Of India, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Indian Idol Season 13 is on air on the Sony Television channel. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the judges on the show.