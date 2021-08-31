Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal seems to be drenched in love as they perform on song Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and first-runner up Arunita Kanjilal have been winning the heart of viewers with their singing. However, now the duo is making headlines every now and then for making an appearance together. The two were the heart of the show as they were often romantically paired, and now when the show is over, the fans are missing the beautiful pair.

However, don't be sad as the duo has dropped a video crooning together on a popular song, 'Raataan Lambiyan' from Shershaah. The two were also seen holding hands as they danced to this beautiful song.

Here have a look:

As soon as he dropped the video, his fans bombarded his comment section with appreciating messages. One of the users wrote, "All the fans became very happy, many congratulations for this musical series, it is a prayer to God that it becomes the world's number one musical series." Calling duo Arudeep, another user wrote, "Loved it.. it's fantastic..you both looking so so so lovely @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal 💖💖🤩🤩 #arudeep"

In another video surfacing on social media platforms, the two are crooning to the same song, however, this time they, seems to be drenched in love as they sit next to each other.

Here have a look:

Even in singing, Pawandeep and Arunita's chemistry was widely loved by the audience, and for a long, their fans have been waiting for them to come together in real life. However, both of them have maintained that there is nothing between them and they are just 'best friends'.

Lately, reports were doing rounds that Arunita gifted Pawandeep a swanky Audi Q7 on winning the show. The cost of the car starts from 69.27 lakh and goes up to Rs 81.18 lakh. Even other finalists, including Sayli Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad, Ashish Kulkarni, Sawai Bhatt and Mohd Danish, gifted him precious gifts.

