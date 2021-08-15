'Greatest Finale Ever' of 'Indian Idol 12' will air on August 15 on Sony Entertainment Television. Scroll down to learn about the three things that made the Indian Idol 12 even more special and different.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12's grand finale is finally here. The longest-running singing reality show is going to have the longest finale episode too. Yes, the show has kickstarted with full enthusiasm and is all set to give you a heavy dosage of entertainment today that is on August 15.

This time Sony Entertainment Television show will have two hosts -- Jay Bhanushali of 'Dance India Dance' fame will join Aditya Narayan, and together they'll engage in musical banter with the top six contestants: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

The judges -- Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar -- will have their share of fun as well. You can enjoy listening to your favourite tracks, such as 'Dhinka Chikka' and 'Jumme Ki Raat', and old melodies, notably 'Beeti Na Bitayi' and 'Ajeeb Dastan'.

But apart from that, there were three things which made the Indian Idol 12 even more special and different. Yes, take a look on what are those things which added extra entertainment to the whole show.

Time Duration

As we all know, this season has been one of the longest-running singing reality shows of all time. Indian Idol 12 started on 28 November 2020 on Sony TV and ever since it was the most successful season too with 75 episodes. This happened for the first time in the entire Indian Idol history. Meanwhile, apart from that, the 12th season is also ending with a 12-hour long episode titled 'Greatest Finale Ever' on August 15. The finale episode airing from 12 pm to 12 am on Sony Entertainment Television.

Controversies

We have seen quite a few sob stories and many have even gotten emotional during the sensitive background portrayal of a lot of contestants. But in the history of Indian Idol, there has been hardly any season where controversy has gathered so much attention like the one in season 12. Yes, we are talking about the incident when Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar came to the show as chief guest. The singer later claimed that he was asked by the crew backstage to praise the contestants and say all the positive things on camera. This ignited a whole new debate upon the authenticity of the news as the show's host Aditya Narayan had to say a totally different thing.

Celebrity guests

Yes, we know there have been a lot of celebrities who have graced the Indian Idol and other shows' sets multiple times. But this season of the singing reality show has witnessed a lot of celebrities like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and others revisiting the show more than once. This time, The Great Khali, Shershaah team: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Alka Yagnik and many more will be seen in the 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12.

'Greatest Finale Ever' of 'Indian Idol 12' will air on August 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

