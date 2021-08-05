Indian Idol 12 Semi-Final: The singing reality show is going to be Over The Top with Bigg Boss OTT's host Karan Johar's presence.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale is just a week away to hit the TV screens, however, before that, the six contestants, namely Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro, will be pitted against each other in the grand semi-finale this weekend. The singing reality show will be graced by Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who will be coming to promote his show Bigg Boss OTT. To keep the viewers hooked, there will be an elimination giving us the Top 5 Finalists.

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 will be Over The Top with Karan Johar's presence. And judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, along with host Aditya Narayan will be seen engaging in banter with the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

However, the highlight of the show is going to be the elimination of contestants and Top 5 finalists who will battle it out in the Grand Finale on August 15, 2021. So here we are with the juicy inside information regarding the elimination.

As per a report in BollywoodLife, Sayli Kamble will be saying alvida to the trophy. Yes, you read that right, leaving Nihal, Danish, Pawandeep, Shanmukhapriya and Arunita in the Top 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale

Talking about the grand finale, it is going to be one of its kind, as for the first time in the Indian Idol's history the finale will run for whole 12 hours from 12 pm to 12 am on August 15, Independence Day. On this day, we will see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gracing the couch to promote their film Shershaah. Also, this season's contestants, past winners and a lot of other celebs are expected to grace the show with their presence.

Who do you want to lift the Indian Idol 12 Trophy? Do let us know on our Instagram and Twitter pages.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv