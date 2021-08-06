Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: With Karan Johar's entry in the singing reality show, viewers can expect a lot of fun and entertainment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 is hitting the headlines as the show is going to witness Semi Finale on the coming weekends. However, this is not the only reason the singing-reality show is creating a heavy buzz on all entertainment and social media platforms. This weekend Bollywood's ace filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar is going to grace the show as a 'special' guest. Not just this, he will also be seen giving big singing offers to the contestants.

Recently, Sony TV dropped few promos on its official Insta handle of the upcoming episode wherein Karan Johar makes smashing entry and lauds the contestants for their impeccable talent. He also expresses his wish to work with them for his production house Dharma Production. However, with one singer he is going to be highly impressed and will offer to work for his production house.

In the latest promo, contestant Arunita Kanjilal will be seen performing on the title song of Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Impressed by her singing, Karan will bring a written letter for her to sing for Dharma Production.

In another promo, Mohd Danish is seen crooning on My Name is Khan's song Tera Sajda. On seeing his amazing performance, KJo will call him a "True Superstar" and will handover him an envelope.

However, it was Pawandeep's performance on 'Abhi mujh mein kahin' that will move Karan into tears and praises him saying "yeh pawandeep ka chaap hai aur vohi chaap apko bohot agye lejayega"

With KJo's entry in the Indian Idol 12, viewers can expect a lot of fun and entertainment wherein he will be unveiling some unknown fun facts about the industry. Also, Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo will be gracing the show.

Talking about the Indian Idol 12 Gand Finale, it will happen on August 15 for 12 hours from 12 am to 12 pm. Apart from Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be seen gracing the finale.m

