Indian Idol 12 is the longest-running season of the singing reality show and is going to have a 12-hour grand finale episode starting at 12 pm on August 15. Scroll down to know how much money the winner will get.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 is all set to air its Grand Finale on August 15. Yes, with over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests to celebrate the Independence Day.

From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Soniya Kapoor and many more will be entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts.

Meanwhile, as much as we are excited for the finale, many of the fans and viewers wonder that how much cash prize does the winner of Indian Idol take back home. Therefore, here we are to tell you that as per reports, the winner of this season's singing reality show will get an amount of Rs 25 Lakh. Besides the trophy and the money, the winner will even get a contract with a music industry for an album.

Now isn't it exciting? Talking about previous year's winners: Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant won a prize of Rs 50 Lakh. He even signed a contract with T-series for an album. Meanwhile, the winners of Indian Idol's later seasons including Sandeep Acharya, Prashant Tamang and Sourabhee Debbarma won Rs 1 crore each after they won in their respective seasons.

So, coming back to Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be an event full of entertainment as the actor Jay Bhanushali would join the current host Aditya Narayan. Aditya and Jay will be seen indulging in some fun and musical banter with the top six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will also be joining one of the top six contestants Mohd Danish and both will be seen giving a power-packed performance on the song 'Chaiyan Chaiyan' and 'Lagan Lagi'. He will also be giving performances on the songs 'Jai Ho', 'Pagdi Sambhal' and 'Dard-e-Disco'.

'Greatest Finale Ever' of Indian Idol – Season 12 will air on August 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal