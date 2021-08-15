Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE: Mika Singh, Javed Ali and Amit Sharma will croon some patriotic songs celebrating Independence Day 2021. As the show has commenced, here we are with the live updates of the show:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale has kick-started. Today, the nation will get its 12th Indian Idol, out of six finalists Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro. For the first time in Indian Idol history, the singing reality show is conducting a 12-hours-long grand finale. The show will continue till midnight and announce the winner live.

At the grand finale, evergreen singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik will be singing their Bollywood hit tracks. Also, Mika Singh, Javed Ali and Amit Sharma will croon some patriotic songs celebrating Independence Day 2021. As the show has commenced, here we are with the live updates of the show:

Indian Idol 12 Live Updates:

2:12 pm: Popular Bollywood Singer Mohd Irfan grace performs with finalist Arunita Kanjilal on song Dil sambhal ja zara. Supports Arunita and wish her to win the trophy.

1:52 pm: Singer Javed Ali sings Yeh jo desh he mera from Swadesh on the eve of 75th Independence Day

1:41 pm: Sidharth Malhotra shakes leg with Arunita, Sayli and Shanmukhapriya on Disco Deewane from Student of the Year.

1:33 pm: Sidharth Malhotra requests Pawandeep Rajan to sing Teri Metti from the film Kesari

1:25 pm: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grace the grand finale. To promote the film Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra

1:17 pm: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir pays poetic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Ex-contestant Nachiket Lele sings 'Bande Mein Tha Dum' dressed as Mahatma Gandhi.

12:56 pm: Ashish Kulkarni along with two ex-contestants Vaishnav Girish and Tushar Das sings 'Rang De Basanti' on the eve of Independence Day.

12:41 pm: Ashish Kulkarni gifts dear friend Pawadeep studio nameplate 'Pawan-Ashish Studio'. The two get a chance to perform in front of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

12:37 pm: Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli and other ex-contestants sing 'Ae mere watan ke logon'

12:20 pm: Himesh Reshammiya croon to Aye Watan Tere Liye after a special request by officer

12:18 pm: Sayli Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal prepare special ladoos Azadi Ke Ladoos for officers

12:14 pm: Ex-contestant Anjali Gaikwad performed in wake to tribute to Indian soldiers. She sang Vande Mataram.

12:08 pm: Indian Army martyr Yash Deshmukh was honoured for his sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir.

12:05 pm: The grand finale opens with a special segment titled 'Fauji Ki Farmaish'. Soldiers from the Indian army cheer for the top 6 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya.

12:00 pm: Aditya Narayan and Jai Bhanushali opens the Indian Idol Grand Finale. CRPF officers grace the show along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh.

