New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale closes on a good note, with Pawandeep Rajan lifting the Indian Idol 12 trophy. Arunita Kanjilal ends up as the first runner up followed by Sayli Kamble. The winner has got Rs 25 lakhs and a new Maruti Suzuki Swift as a gift.

The contestants left no stones unturned to make their position at the top. They won millions of hearts with their soulful voices.

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Indian Idol 12 makers held the unique grand finale that telecasted for 12 hours on Sony TV. To keep the viewers glued to the chair, makers organised 40 acts and 200 songs. Veteran singers Udit Narayan, Sadhna Sangram, Alka Yagnik, Mika Singh, Javed Ali and Sukhwinder sang their hit Bollywood songs. Also, Indian Idol winners Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Mohd Irfan and Sree Ram were seen gracing the grand finale stage with their refreshing voices.

Not just this, viewers witnessed two hosts, namely Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. It was a 12-hour-long show. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also graced the show with their presence. Shershaah actor was quoted saying, "It is amazing that the 'Indian Idol Season 12' finale is 12-hour long. Not just me but my entire family, including my mother and grandmother are fans of this show and they are very excited for the finale episode. I would like to wish everyone lots of luck and love."

This year, Indian Idol 12 was hatke! The popular singing reality show witnessed a lot of celebrities like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Anand Bakshi and others revisiting the show more than once. Also, the show got embroiled in several controversies, after Kishore Kumar son Amit Kumar called the show fake. However, this didn't affect the fans, they kept sending their love to the contestants through votes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv