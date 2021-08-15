Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: As viewers are getting excited to know who will be the Indian Idol 12 winner, the makers have opened the voting lines to vote for six finalists

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale has begun, and the contestants are paying tribute to freedom fighters war heroes on the eve of Independence Day. The show will continue for 12 hours, wherein we will see veteran singers including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mika Singh and Javed Ali performing on various hit songs.

As viewers are getting excited to know who will be the Indian Idol 12 winner, the makers have opened the voting lines to vote for six finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish. Here we are with the process of where and how to vote for Indian Idol 12 Finalists:

SonyLiv App or Website

To vote for your favourite contestant, visit the SonyLiv website or download the SonyLiv application from the Google Play Store. If, you don't have an existing account, either sign up or log in through Google or Facebook account. Follow these steps to vote on SonyLiv App and Website sonyliv.com

- Visit the official website-sonyliv.com

- Sign in by using or Email or Facebook account

- Select your favourite contestant's picture

- Enter Submit

First Cry

- Visit the website--firstcry.com vote

- Select on Vote Now link

- Enter your details such as name, phone number, email id

- Click on your favourite contestant's pic

- Enter Submit

This year, the winner of the Indian Idol will get an amount of Rs 25 Lakh. Besides this, the winner will even get a contract with the music industry for an album and Maruti Suzuki's brand new Swift.

The grand finale will witness 40 acts and 200 songs in the span of 12 hours titled 'Greatest Finale Ever'. So what are you waiting for, grab your phone or laptop and immediately vote for your favourite finalist

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv