Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Six finalists, namely Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro will fight it out to win the trophy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale is just around the corner, and makers are busy shooting for the same for the past 5 days. The show will be telecast on Sony TV on August 15, wherein we will see six finalists, namely Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro, fighting it out to win the trophy. The singing reality show is going to be telecast for 12 hours and will go live by the latter half of the day to announce the winners.

On the D-day, we will see several singers, including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mika Singh and Javed Ali, gracing the grand finale with their soulful voices. Also, ex-contestants of Indian Idol 12 and past season winners will be crooning on some amazing songs on the eve of Independence Day 2021. Also, Shershaah movie stars Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra will be gracing the couch.

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch Online

Those who don't have a TV cable connection at home, don't worry, here we are to guide you on how to watch the grand finale online. You can watch the show on SonyLiv App, Jio TV, Airtel XStream, Vodafone Play and BSNL's Mobile TV App. However, you have required a subscription to enjoy the live show on these applications.

The show will start at 12 pm and will continue till midnight, 12 am.

Meanwhile, to help Aditya Narayan, we will see Jai Bhanushali, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa co-hosting the grand finale. Also, the makers have introduced a special segment for viewers wherein we will see Father-Son duo Udit and Aditya singing each other's hit Bollywood songs and entertaining the guests.

So are you excited to witness The Greatest Grand Finale Ever? Do let us know who is most likely to win the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale.

