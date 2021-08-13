Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan revealed what to expect from the upcoming big event. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale is just two days away to hit the TV screens, and the makers are busy shooting for the episode as it's going to be a 12-hour long show. This year, the singing-reality show has 6 finalists, namely, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro. As the D-day is nearing, fans are eager to know the Indian Idol 12 winner. Though we don't know yet who is going to be the winner, we have some really interesting news that will make you more eager to watch the show.

The talented singer and host Aditya Narayan, who is quite in demand these days, recently revealed what to expect from the upcoming big event. As per a report in spotBoyE, the team of Indian Idol has been shooting the grand finale for five days now while the large chunk of shooting will happen on the D-Day, that is, August 15, 2021.

Indian Idol 12 Winner

As per SpotBoyE, Aditya said, "The winners will be announced live. But the rest will be pre-recorded. A large chunk of shooting will happen on August 15 itself.”

Aditya Narayan & Udit Narayan Performance

On the grand finale, Aditya will be seen performing with his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan. Former will croon on father's hit song Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar from Gadar while legendary singer will sing his son's hit song Tatat Tata from Ram Leela. Not just this, for the first time the father-son duo will be co-hosting a segment, which will leave the viewers thoroughly entertained.

Aditya will also perform with his 'sister from another mister' Shanmukhapriya.

On the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, we will see Mika Singh, Javed Ali and Amit Mishra crooning to some soulful and hit songs. Bharati Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Jai Bhanushali hosting the show as it's going to be a 12-hour long grand finale.

So are you excited to watch the Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale? Tell us who will win the singing-reality show.

