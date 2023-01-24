Indian Filmmakers Have Formed Assasination Squad To Kill SS Rajamouli: Ram Gopal Varma 'Jokingly' Tells RRR Director To Beef Up Security

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday posted a series of tweets about SS Rajamouli, asking him to beef up his security owing to the magnanimous success of RRR. The director took to his social media account to write about how the filmmakers in India are ‘jealous’ of the ‘Baahubali’ director.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account and posted a video shared by RRR’s official account that featured SS Rajamouli talking to Avatar director James Cameron. The caption of the video read, “If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk"- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie.”

Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that https://t.co/KCgN0u2eJa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2023

In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “And sir @ssrajamouli , please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down.”

Several fans took to Ram Gopal Varma’s post to react to his tweets. One user wrote, “You made the best films in the ’80s and 90s, even 2k, which are far superior to today, and you made a benchmark. You’re an influencer for many directors like SSRajamouli. What was missing back then was PAN, which is why they were limited to a region/state.”

Another comment read, “Agreed, why don't we declare @ssrajamouli as G.O.A.T of Indian Cinema? bcs His track record is IMPECCABLE tat no one will evr break his B.O Collections frm Bollywood, enjoying 100% Success, Master in StoryTelling.”

RRR has been creating new records worldwide and recently became the first Asian film ever to win the Golden Globe for the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for Naatu Naatu.