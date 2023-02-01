Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Arrives In Chopper For The Shoot Of His Upcoming Actioner; Pics Go Viral

South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated flick Indian 2. On Wednesday, a clip from the shooting of his upcoming movie went viral on social media in which Haasan could be seen leaving a chopper to join the sets.

According to Hindustan Times, Haasan has been arriving on the sets in a chopper every day. Sharing the video, a fan account wrote on Twitter, "#Indian2 - #KamalHaasan is reaching the shooting spot in a special helicopter, Tirupati to Gandikota daily (sic)." The video saw the superstar arriving on the sets with his stylist Amritha Ram.

#Indian2 - #KamalHaasan is reaching the shooting spot in a special helicopter, Tirupati to Gandikota daily💥 pic.twitter.com/LiJ2cQyS29 — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) January 31, 2023

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share a picture of Kamal Haasan posing in front of the chopper and wrote, "#Ulaganayagan

@ikamalhaasan from #Indian2 shooting spot in AP.. Uses a helicopter for daily commute.."

Kamal has recently admitted to starving himself while working on Indian 2. Writer B Jeyamohan, in a recent interview with Cineulagam, talked openly about the actor's dedication to the set and how his acting days are spent solely eating juices.

Jeyamohan said, "Kamal is almost starving himself on the sets of Indian 2. On days when he’s acting, he doesn’t eat anything because if he chews something, it would affect the prosthetic makeup. He was only on a juice diet while acting. I feel bad for him."

Indian 2 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar, intended as a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the movie stars an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore.