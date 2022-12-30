India Release of Fawad Khan's Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Postponed

The release of Pakistani flick The Legend of Maula Jatt in India has been postponed indefinitely. As per a recent report, the distributors have rescinded its release on December 30, and are yet to provide a new opening date.

Helmed by Pakistani filmmaker Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt, stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the main parts, has been doing tremendous business in cinemas around the globe. The movie has also been showered with immense praise from critics.

"We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us," PTI reported citing an INOX official.

The official added, "Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie."

It stated that the movie was advertised to be out on Friday on PVR Cinemas' official Instagram page earlier this week, but the announcement was swiftly taken down.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and president of their cinema wing Ameya Khopkar, said "Impact Of Raj Thackeray's Warning! After the warning given by MNS, the screening of the Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore.

"Again, if anyone has feelings of love for Pakistani artists, then this one warning is enough for them. Heartfelt congratulations to all my colleagues for this victory of the MNS movement."

A contemporary rendition of the 1979 cult favourite Maula Jatt, titled The Legend of Maula Jatt, debuted in Pakistan on October 13. Very quickly, it became the most commercially successful Pakistani movie in history.

Audiences from India have been in love with Pakistani cinema, particularly those featuring Mahira and Fawad. ZEE brought the famous Pakistani TV series Humsafar to India, sowing the seeds for their great popularity.

Both the stars have also acted in some very popular films. Fawad acted in Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor in 2014, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushak Sharma and Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt in 2016.

Mahira, on the other hand, was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. India had its last theatrical screening of a Pakistani movie in 2011 when the Mahira-starrer Bol released.

Before that, movies such as Ramchand Pakistani and Khuda Kay Liye had also been released. Subsequent to the 2016 Uri terror attacks, film producers in India decided not to collaborate with Pakistani artists.