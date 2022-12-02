'India Lockdown' Review: Madhur Bhandarkar's Film Will Make You Recall The Horrors Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown takes you back to the daunting experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, which indeed nurtured us to inculcate 'the new normal'. As India entered the first phase of lockdown on March 24, 2020, everything around us came to a sudden halt. India Lockdown gives you an inside view of the locked-down streets from the eyes of four survival stories.

Story:

The film revolves around four stories simultaneously telling the tale of a migrant couple, a s*x worker, a homebound pilot, and the long-distance relationship of an old-aged father living very far away from his pregnant daughter. The magnitude of each one's problem is perfectly captured on the screen by not inducing too much drama but keeping the takes scary and relatable.

The daunting first half:

The movie starts with a heavy introduction that showcases the havoc created in the country where the working-class society struggles to keep up with their families and try to adjust to the silent and locked phase of life.

The film takes you back to the initial days of the pandemic-induced lockdown where police vans are patrolling day and night and the television and mobile sets become one's best friend.

The paining second half:

The film picks up the pace keeping you intact to your mobile screens, as the lives of the six people in these four stories are revealed dealing with their struggles and to bare with the minimum resources under their shed.

The stories of migrant couple Madhav and Phoolmati struggling to feed their two daughters will break your heart. A scene where they dig into a pile of garbage just to find food will make your heart wrench.

However, the survival story of a s*x worker Mehrunissa is beyond imagination and well captured by the director. The mixed feelings of sorrow and survival are met with joy only to keep themselves happy in such difficult times with a ray of hope standing on their door.

The Eye-Shedding Climax And Ending:

The four stories will indeed provide you with closure, making you understand how satisfied and happy one should be. The lives of the middle-class and upper-middle-class society also reveal the pages, from the eyes of a commercial pilot Moon Alves struggling to adjust to the work-from-home system.

On the other hand, the last story tells the tale about M Nageshwar Rao and his pregnant daughter Swathi which will make you shed happy tears. One will enjoy watching the scenes with Rao as a senior citizen by being extra cautious while treating his dog similarly.

Acting:

The nuanced performances of each of the actors are highly captivating. The kind of expressive and relatable engagement each actor delivers on the screen will explain to you how adversely their life was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, out of the lot, the outstanding performances are given by Prateik Babbar as Madhav and Shweta Basu Tripathi as Mehrunissa, who played the s*x worker. As their jobs involve the roles of physical touch, the actors have taken over the screen with their outstanding performances.

The portrayal of characters will bring you closer to reality in the most practical manner.

Direction:

With no cringe songs, Madhur Bhandarkar has managed to keep his work more real this time. Known for his creations including Fashion, Heroine and Page Three among others, Bhandarkar preached the route by providing us with moral lessons throughout the film.

Final Thoughts:

The essence of the four human stories captured in the film dresses the most relatable aspects of our life. From celebrating a Covid negative report to dressing up at home with nowhere to go, the film has covered it all.

The struggles of the lower-wage class with the home arrangement of middle-class families, India Lockdown showcases a piece of all of us.

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Pratiek Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belwadi, Hrishita Bhatt

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar