India Lockdown OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Madhur Bhandarkar's Upcoming Film

FILMMAKER Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to return with another OTT release 'India Lockdown', which will portray the lives of four different people during the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in the lead role.

Sharing the poster and announcing the release date, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "The entire country was at a standstill but life had to go on. Witness the untold stories from ground zero!"

When and Where To Watch India Lockdown:

Indian Lockdown will release on Zee5 on December 2. The movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures.

"This film narrates stories of ordinary people from across India and what they went through in the lockdown imposed due to the corona pandemic. We at ZEE5 believe in and always strive to bring forth path-breaking content which is relatable yet engaging and this film truly encapsulates all that and more," said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

"'India Lockdown' is just that. It has a very relevant story, and everyone shall identify with it in one way or another as no one is a stranger to the pandemic. Madhur Bhandarkar is a master storyteller, and we are happy to associate with him and such content-driven cinema," Jayantilal Gada said.

The filmmaker is currently basking in the success of his latest comedy film 'Babli Bouncer', which revolved around a female bouncer trying to make her name. The movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films like Page 3, Fashion, Chandani Bar, Traffic Signal, etc. Fashion won National Film Award and Filmfare Awards as well.