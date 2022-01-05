New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, several state governments and union territory (UT) administrations have reimposed curbs to contain the spread of the infection. Restrictions have also been imposed on the showbiz industry with many states and UTs ordering the closure of cinema halls.

Following is the list of restrictions imposed by states and UTs on cinema halls:

Delhi: All the cinema halls in the national capital will remain closed due to the rising number of Covid cases. Earlier, the national capital imposed a night curfew in wake of the alarming rise in the new COVID-19 cases. However, a weekend curfew has now been imposed in the city.

Maharashtra: Cinema hall in Maharashtra will operate with 50 per cent capacity since it is an enclosed space. The city mayor, however, has warned that a lockdown might be imposed if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Punjab: All cinema halls in the state are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The government also decided to impose a night curfew in the state.

Haryana: The Haryana government has ordered the closure of cinema halls in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat.

West Bengal: Cinema halls in the state are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The state has imposed a slew of restrictions, including night curfew a from 10 pm to 5 am

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed cinema halls in the state to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Night curfew in the state has been extended from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, from January 6.

With cinema halls operating at 50 per cent of the capacity, the release of several movies has also been postponed amid omicron fears. Check the list here

RRR

The much-anticipated movie that was set to hit the big screen on January 7, 2022, is yet again postponed. The film features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Jersy

Shahid Kapoor's sports drama was supposed to release on December 31, 2021. However, the date has now been postponed until any further information.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj, which is a period drama based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has reportedly postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The movie was set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022. The movie features Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar.

Morbius

The release date of Morbius has pushed the release of the upcoming film by three months. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on January 28, 2022.

Radhe Shyam: The movie which was supposed to hit the theaters on January 14, 2022, has now been postponed due to the ongoing covid situation.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen