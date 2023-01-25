India Audio Awards: Navya Nanda’s Podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ Wins Big; Suhana, Ananya Heap Praises

Navya Nanda Naveli, granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan won at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023, where she bagged trophies for her popular podcast 'What The Hell Navya.'

Taking the news to her Instagram, Navya Nanda shared pictures and videos from the event announcing her gratitude with bright smiles for the camera. Navya Nanda Naveli started her podcast on her Youtube Channel in September 2022.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Navya Nanda donned a crop formal shirt with a pair of pants, where she kept her hair down and completed the look with black shoes with minimal makeup. Posting boomerang videos and pictures from the evening, Navya smiled at the camera with her shining trophies in her hand.

Taking over her comment section, Navya Nanda's best friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday congratulated their friend, where her mother and uncle Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to her post.

Sharing the pictures, Navya Nanda wrote, "Thank you for all the love you have given to What The Hell Navya! India Audio Awards with the best team @ivmpodcasts." Her best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "Yyayyy (star and red heart emojis)."

Navya Nanda also shared a video with the co-founder of IVM Podcasts, Kavita Rajwade, where the two showed off their trophies with pride and shared a broad smile for the camera.

Navya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Yaayyyyyyy woooo hooo baby girl", whereas her uncle Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Well done, Maggie." Actors and best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan dropped heart emojis and commented '"Yayyyaa." Actors Dia Mirza wrote, "Woooohoo" and Sonali Bendre commented, "Yayyyy."

Shweta Bachchan also shared her daughter's picture with the trophy on her Instagram and wrote, "Bravooooo!! What The Hell Navya, for the win (red heart emoji)." Where she next tagged Navya Nanda and IVMpodcast.

Navya Nanda Naveli's podcast 'What The Hell Navya' can be found on her Youtube Channel, where a couple of days ago, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan with her mother Shweta Bachchan also made an appearance, talking about women's issues faced in society.

The podcast was empowered by Bumble India and was created and released by IVM Podcasts.