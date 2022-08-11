Independence Day 2022: From Teri Mitti To Maa Tujhe Salam, 5 Songs To Add To Your Playlist This I-Day

India will celebrate 76th Independence Day on 15th August. People celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. While many enjoy the occasion by flying kites, others like to sit back at home and enjoy listening to those patriotic songs. Nothing better than music can evoke your feelings of nationalism. Needless to say, Independence Day is extremely special to every Indian as our ancestors struggled long and hard to realize the dream of a free India.

On this day, Prime Minister unfurls the national flag and gives a speech at Red Fort. People also remember the brave hearts who happily laid their lives while fighting for the Independence of this country.

If you also want to enjoy your Independence Day by sitting back at home and listening to some patriotic songs, then here we bring you the top 5 songs that will awaken your patriotic emotions on this special day.

1. Maa Tujhe Salam

The song is sung by AR Rahman and has the power to evoke all the emotions about nationalism. The song is from Vande Mataram's album and was made as a tribute to the motherland.

2. Ae Watan - Raazi

The song is from the film Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt. The male and female version of the song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh. The song will definitely bring goosebumps to you.

3. Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti

Another song was sung by AR Rahman. The song is from the movie Rang De Basanti and features Aamir Khan among other actors. The song evokes strength, jubilance and a sense of patriotic brotherhood.

4. Tu Bhula Jise - Airlift

Another addition you can add to your playlist is this song from the film Airlift. The movie is inspired by real-life incidents. The scene in the song will bring tears to a person's eye when the tricolour unfurls.

5. Teri Mitti - Kesari

It is one of the most soulful songs that will touch your heart. The lyrics of the song have a deep meaning to it, and it is one of the most played songs on Independence Day.