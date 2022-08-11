Independence Day 2022: From Shershaah To Raazi, Patriotic Movies To Watch On This Day

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the government is organising several events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too updated his profile picture to Tiranga and urged the netizens to be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.'

Meanwhile, you can also celebrate this day by watching the best patriotic movies from Bollywood. The Indian Cinema has made plenty of such movies. If you are struggling with the thought of what movie to watch, we have got it sorted for you.

Check the list of movies:

Shershaah:

Released in 2021, the movie is based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and the role of Vikram Batra is played by Sidharth Malhotra. He plays the dual role of Batra and his twin brother.

Raazi:

The movie stars Alia Bhatt who plays the role of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family by her father in order to get some important information about the enemy. Along with Alia Bhatt, the cast of the movie also includes Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike:

The movie was released in 2019 and is an action film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role who plays the role of Vihaan Singh Shergill, team leader (Para SF) a character based on Col Kapil Yadav.

Border:

The movie was directed, produced, and written by J. P. Dutta and was released in 1997. The film is an adaptation of real-life events that took place during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The star cast of the movie includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Mangal Pandey:

The movie is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, and the lead role is played by Aamir Khan. the movie was released in 2005 and was directed by Ketan Mehta.