New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year too, citizens will have to observe this special day from their homes. The theme of this year's Independence Day 2021 is 'Nation First, Always First'.

Time and again, Indian cinema has evoked patriotism in citizens by churning out films inspired by true incidents. Recently, Bollywood released films Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride of India days before Independence Day to remind the country about the war heroes who martyred, saving the motherland.

Not just the films, the musicians have churned out some amazing songs that express the emotions of the war heroes and battle scenes. It instils a sense of patriotism in the hearts of all Indians. Songs are the best way to express our emotions when we fall short of words. So, ahead of Independence Day 2021, we have brought you some soulful songs that will evoke a feeling of pride and patriotism in citizens.

Here have a look:

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Maa Tujhe Salaam (AR Rahman)

Bharat Ki Beti (Gunjab Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swadesh)

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo (Lata Mangeshkar)

Vande Mataram (ABCD 2)

Rang De Basanti (Rang De Basanti)

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)

I Love My India (Pardes)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen addressing the nation from the Red Fort. Also, Olympic players who represented the nation at Tokyo 2020 will be seen gracing the special occasion. Since Indians will not be able to gather at Red Fort to witness the flag hoisting, the government asked the citizens to send videos of them singing the national anthem. It will make the year more memorable and keep the feeling of patriotism intact.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv