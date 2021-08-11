There are two big-budget films Shershaah and Bhuj are releasing near the Independence Day weekend. Scroll down to know the list of patriotic films to watch in the coming weekend to celebrate the day of freedom.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This year, Independence Day is falling on Sunday, which means the weekend is going to be a fun affair for all age-groups and holiday mode will be activated much in advance for everyone.

It seems like the showbiz is in sync with the celebration mood of movie buffs as there are two big budget films Shershaah and Bhuj are releasing near the Independence Day weekend. So here we are with a list of some of the most entertaining line-ups.

Shershaah

For those who want to feel the fire of patriotism this Independence Day, 'Shershaah' is the perfect watch. The much-awaited Sidharth Malhotra starrer will drop on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. The film, based on life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film also stars actress Kiara Advani. The film will release on August 12.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Another film that showcases the glory of Indian unity, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' recreates the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead and also won him the National Award for his outstanding performance as an army office. The film floods you with the patriotic feeling and is a must-watch if you are looking for something to watch for the upcoming Independence Day.

Swades: We The People

Unlike other films, this one is not about army or wars. Swades talks about how common people can do their bit as citizens of India and bring change in the country. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this film had an ensemble cast that delivered a stellar performance. Swades was one of the best works of filmmaker Gowarikar who directed this solidly built film.

Rang De Basanti

This is probably one of the most finest new age films which have been made on patriotism. The film is not just about desh-bhakti and naare-baazi but it genuinely strikes a chord with the youth and brings out the real love for the country. It is an apt choice for everyone who is looking for a nice things to watch on the Independence Day

So guys, which one out of these are you going to watch? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal