New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri on Saturday shared a video of actor Salman Khan crooning patriotic song “Saare Jahan Se Achcha” on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day.

The 45 second video shared on Instagram showed the Dabangg actor singing the patriotic song with a chorus in the background. At the end of the video, Salman does a namaste and a salaam. Agnihotri, who is Salman's brother-in-law, captioned the video, "'Sare jahan say acha #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan'".

View this post on Instagram Sare jahan say acha 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) onAug 14, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse amid the threat of coronavirus pandemic. He will be returning to the small screen with the fourteenth season on Bigg Boss likely in September. The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

As India celebrates its 74th Indian Independence Day, a host of Bollywood actors today, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher took to social media to share greetings with their fans and followers on the occasion.

In a special Independence Day video shared on Instagram and Twitter, Kumar called for the empathy for the poor. The actor highlighted the plight of roadside vendors, noting that their condition has worsened in the present times.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to salute the spirit of healthcare workers who have been selflessly fulfilling their duty amid the pandemic. A special Instagram post showed the actor with folded hands with an Indian tricolour in the background.

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a video showing the significant role played by women, including Sarojini Naidu, Amrit Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, among others in the Indian Independence Movement. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous Tryst with Destiny speech played in the background.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja