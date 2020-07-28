On Monday, the Bollywood megastar shared a music video of a boy playing a mouth organ on Twitter. He called it incredible performance.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 11, has been actively sharing music videos from his hospital bed. The Bollywood megastar is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. On Monday, he shared yet another video of a boy playing a mouth organ on Twitter. In his post, Big B wrote: "On a mouth organ never heard anything like this before!" He called it an ‘adbhut’ (incredible) performance).

T 3607 - On a mouth organ never ever heard anything like this before ! अद्भुत, अद्भुत, अद्भुत !! pic.twitter.com/EGdtI1f5UA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday after being tested negative for coronavirus. Aishwarya and Aradhya Bachchan were taken to the hospital on July 16 after the mild symptoms of coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan pens down an emotional note after their discharge, he wrote, ‘After my granddaughter and daughter-in-law were discharged from hospital, I could control my tears. God, your blessings are inexhaustible and infinite.’

T 3607 - T 3607 - अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू 🙏

प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Earlier Amitabh Bachchan had posted a music video of Karnataka based girl. The artist was playing a fusion of Ed Shreen’s Shape of You with Indian classical. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, My Music partner and dear friend sent me this.. I don’t know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you. Keep up the good work, you have brightened my day in the hospital like never before. Mixing Karnataka and western pop, amazing.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are still under treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Fans and other Bollywood actors are hoping for their speedy recovery. The staff of several Bollywood celebs tested positive for coronavirus. Also, a few television actors were tested Positive in Mumbai which leads to delay in regular shoots.

