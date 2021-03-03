Apart from the residences of these celebs in Mumbai, simultaneous searches are being conducted in 20 other locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the properties of Kwan and Exceed Entertainment CEOs

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The income tax department has conducted a raid on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu, producer Madhu Mantena and director Vikas Bahl's residence in Mumbai. The raids are being conducted on people connected to Phantom films for tax evasion.

Apart from the residences of these celebs in Mumbai, simultaneous searches are being conducted in 20 other locations in Mumbai and Pune. Including the properties of Kwan Entertainment and Exceed Entertainment CEOs, namely Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed) and Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment).

For unversed, Phantom Films was a movie distribution and production company established by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu in 2011. In 2015 March, Reliance Entertainment also acquired a 50 per cent stake in the company. After giving some hit films, the company was dissolved in October 2018, facing sexual harassment charges on Vikas Bahl.

In January this year, producer Madhu Mantena bought the shares of filmmakers Vikram Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in Phantom Films. Marking the official exit of Kashyap, Motwane and Bahl from the company.

After the official exit of three filmmakers, Phantom Films will now be a joint venture between Madhu Mantena’s new company Mad Man Ventures and Reliance Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu has arrey of films in her kitty that are all set to release this year. Haseen Dillruba, Jana Gana Mana, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa and Deepak Sundarajan's untitled project. Anurag and Taapsee share a great bond, and together they have given two amazing films to the entertainment industry. After Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh this will be their third collaboration in their upcoming film Dobaaraa.

