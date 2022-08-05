In Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala, Drake Launches Special T-Shirt

International singer and rapper Drake has launched tee merchandise with Sidhu Moosewala's face to pay tribute to the late singer and politician. Recently, Drake wore the same t-shirt from the merchandise during his concert in Toronto. The singer is working with Sidhu Moosewala's family to dedicate proceeds from this merchandise in his honour.

The official Instagram page of Drake's website 'Drake Related' posted a video of Siddhu Moose Wala and announced the news of the merchandise launch. "Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com. We are working with Sidhu's family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour," the caption reads.

Pre-booking of the T-shirts on Drake's official website has already started. The T-shirt is priced at 65 USD which converts to around Rs 5,000.

Earlier, Drake was seen wearing the same t-shirt from the merchandise. Before starting the concert, Drake said, "I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan; I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world..."

In 2020, Drake followed Moosewala on Instagram. He also gave his condolences when Sidhu Moosewala was shot earlier this year.

For the unversed, on May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district. The incident happened a day after Punjab Police withdrew his security along with 424 others. He had also joined the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections in December 2021.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post. He is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also the main suspect in Sidhu Mooewala's murder.

Two killers of Moosewala were gunned down on July 20 after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar. The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh and an AK47 and pistol were also recovered after the encounter.

(with ANI inputs)