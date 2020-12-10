In a message posted on her Instagram account, Kapoor said that she is in self-quarantine and urged her followers and fans to take all necessary precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ending days of speculations, Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh for the shoot of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", on Thursday confirmed that she has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a message posted on her Instagram account, the Bollywood actress said that she is in self-quarantine and urged her followers and fans to take all necessary precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care," she said in her message on Instagram.

Earlier this month, a day media report had claimed that the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been halted because several crew members, including Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, have tested coronavirus positive.

While Dhawan confirmed that he is COVID-19 positive few days ago, Anil Kapoor dismissed the rumours and said, "in the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes".

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is helmed Raj Mehta, will mark the return of Neetu Singh into the Bollywood. Neetu had recently shared a picture before the beginning of the shooting of the movie and thanked her late husband Rishi Kapoor for giving her courage.

"My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this..#jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture," she had said while sharing the picture.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma