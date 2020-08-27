New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular faces among all the star kids in Bollywood. She is not just known for her surname, she had also marked her presence with her remarkable performances and sharp brain. Undoubtedly, Sara Ali Khan is just 3 films old, but she has managed to create her own identity in Bollywood. The actress has snapped on her shooting set on Thursday as she resumed work.

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a silver metallic striped dress that she matched with sparkling grey heals. Sara looked absolutely glowing in the bright red lipstick and a high poney. In the wake of coronavirus crisis, the actress is taking regular precautions, she has spotted holding a mask in her hand. Have a look at the picture ramp walk of Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan.

It has speculated that the promotional activities for Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ have started. The actress opted for this typical disco look to shoot the promotions for her upcoming film. The idea of putting Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Karishma Kapoor and Govinda’s remake has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the film release.

Sara Ali Khan has also roped in to play the lead role in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming starrer, Atrangi Re. The film also casts Ranjhana actor, Dhanush. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aajkal, alongside Kartik Aryan. The couple received immense love from the audience for their astonishing chemistry. The couple was also rumoured to be dating during Love Aajkal’s shooting. However, a number of times Sara Ali Khan clarifies that she is single and not dating anyone from the industry. In recent times, Sara and Kartik have also unfollowed each other from Instagram.

Posted By: Srishti Goel