Bollywood sensation Disha Patani stunned fans with her sizzling looks, see photos.

New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Bollywood sensation Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses of the tinsel town and she never fails to impress her fans whenever the 28-year-old actress shares something on her social media handles. The actress keeps treating her fans by sharing bits and pieces of her life through her Instagram posts, YouTube videos, and live chit-chats. During the coronavirus-mandated lockdown, the Malang actress has shared some spectacular pictures that no one should miss. Take a quick view on some astounding and sizzling pictures of Disha Patani.

Disha Patani looked exuberant in this floral print dress. Her silver pendant and peachy make-up perfectly suits the beautiful outfit.

Disha Patani looked bold and sassy in this denim skirt and mustard crop-top. She wore a matching mustard colour eye shadow and posed like a pro.

In this throwback picture, Disha Patani opted for a sporty look. She wore a grey sweatshirt along with grey sports pants.

Disha Patani's sun-kissed picture is no less than a treat for her fans. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the blue and white floral dress.

Malang actress flaunted her glowing skin in the pictures clicked at the poolside.

This picture shows that Disha Patani is a perfect poser. She looked classy in this sporty look.

Baaghi 2 actress looked different in this outfit as she tried flick hairstyle.

This picture prooves Disha's love for floral dresses in summers. This picture looked so soothing and energised.

However, Disha Patani is just a few films old, but she managed to grab the attention of the audience by her extravagant performances and entrancing looks. The actress has started her Bollywood career with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The untold story. She has also been featured in Malang, Bharat and Baaghi 2. The actress will now appear in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain2 and Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

