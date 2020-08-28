New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talked actresses of Bollywood, who has always impressed the audience with her remarkable performances. Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s college-romance drama Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt as Shanaya wins millions of hearts and still ruling them like princes. Alia Bhatt is also known for her phenomenal dressing sense and iconic presence. Have a look at some exceptionally beautiful pictures of Sadak 2 actor.

Alia Bhatt recently shared this picture on her Instagram, captioning it, “keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.”

Several times, Alia Bhat spotted clicking pictures under dense sunlight. This is on her sun-kissed picture from her Instagram, she captioned the picture saying, “happy sunlight Sunday.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress never missed a chance to amaze her fans with her workout schedule. During a lockdown, she shared a picture and captioned it, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge.”



Alia Bhatt is also known for her chilling and calm nature in Bollywood. It seemed that mother nature is the reason behind Alia’s calmness and astonishing beauty. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Ummm. One holiday, please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go thanks.”



Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2 is all set to release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. However, Alia is also working on some other projects, which include, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahamastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia Bhatt is also in talks with Gauri Khan’s production Red Chilli Entertainment to team up with Shah Rukh Khan.

Posted By: Srishti Goel