In Pics: Varun Dhawan Looks Dapper In Casual Outfit As He Poses Outside Anand Pandit's Office

VARUN Dhawan is currently working on his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Seems like Varun will soon announce another movie as he was recently spotted outside producer Anand Pandit's office. The actor looked dapper in the casual outfit and was seen wearing a hoodie and distressed jeans.

Before entering the office, Varun posed in front of the paparazzi and also posed with producer Anand Pandit. Meanwhile, Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Take a look at the pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Talking about Bhediya, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Director Amar Kaushik said.

Varun will be seen as a werewolf in this horror-comedy film and it is produced by Maddock Films. Bhediya will be Varun and Kriti's second collaboration as they have worked together in Dilwale in 2015.

Moreover, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bawaal as well. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in April 2023. Moreover, the actor will collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Bawaal and the duo went to Europe to shoot the film.

Varun was last seen in the comedy-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie revolves around a couple trying to tell their parents about their divorce. The movie was a box office success and earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Varun will reportedly star in the action thriller web series 'Citadel', which will be produced by the Russo Brothers. He will be seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the series and it will be directed by Raj and DK.