In Pics | Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Other B-Town Celebs Attend Avatar: The Way Of Water Mumbai Screening

Bollywood celebs at Avatar: The Way Of Water Mumbai Screening (Pic Credits- Pallav Paliwal)

A screening of Avatar: The Way Of Water was organised in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of its release on December 16. The special screening of the James Cameron-helmed movies was attended by many Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Bobby Deol among others.

As the event started Khiladi Kumar being the punctual man arrives first and then other celebs rolled onto the red carpet for the Avatar: The Way Of Water screening. The screening was also attended by celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Jim Sarbh, Pritam, Madhur Bhandarkar and others also attended the event.

Check out the pictures from the Mumbai screening below:

Akshay Kumar all decked up in formal attended the screening of Avatar in Mumbai.

Bobby Deol also graced the red carpet of the Avatar screening.

Busybee Kartik Aaryan did not miss the screening of the year and sported uber cool look for the screening.

Mrunal Thakur slayed in a purple power suit at the screening in Mumbai.

Cool dude Varun Dhawan in casual attire attended the Avatar screening.

Meanwhile, a screening has also been organised in Los Angeles but Avatar director James Cameron will not be attending the premiere of his film in LA as he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere," news agency ANI reported.

Avatar: The Way Of Water features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in pivotal roles.

In London, the movie released on December 6, 2022, while in India and United States, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. In India, the movie will release in six languages Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is releasing almost thirteen years after the release of Avatar.